LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.