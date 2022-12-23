Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Visa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.01. The company has a market cap of $386.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.