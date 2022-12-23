Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,561,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 224,215 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 115,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

