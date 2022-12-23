Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:V opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.01.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

