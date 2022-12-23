Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $205.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

