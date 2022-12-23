Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,011 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $45.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

