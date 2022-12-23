Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.