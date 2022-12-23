Howland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,500 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

