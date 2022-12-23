PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

