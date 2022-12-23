The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

