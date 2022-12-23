JB Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.12 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

