Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

