Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

