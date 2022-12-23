Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,791 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

