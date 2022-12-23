Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Woodward by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.