Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 2,891 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.45 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $45,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

