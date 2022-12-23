Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

