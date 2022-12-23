Robert Glenn Sells 3,076 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $17,162.20.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

