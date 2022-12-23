American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 338,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 194,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,815,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $210.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.07.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.