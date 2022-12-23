Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.