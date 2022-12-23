Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

