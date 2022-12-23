Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

