Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.