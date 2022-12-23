Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

