Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

