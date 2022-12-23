PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.37 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

