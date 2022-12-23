BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $50.68 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

