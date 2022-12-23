Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Corteva were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

