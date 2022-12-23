Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 55 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $239.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.05 and its 200 day moving average is $236.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

