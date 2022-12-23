Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,242 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

