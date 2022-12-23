BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

