Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,165 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHD opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.