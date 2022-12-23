BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $365.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.34 and a 200 day moving average of $330.42. The firm has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

