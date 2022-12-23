Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.