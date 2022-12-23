BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 876 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 104,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 553,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 516,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.