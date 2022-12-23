BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 303.2% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 627,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

