BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,937 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.86 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

