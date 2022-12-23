1,622 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

