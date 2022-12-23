Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,508,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $214.68 and a one year high of $350.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

