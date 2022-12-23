iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

