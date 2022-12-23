Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

