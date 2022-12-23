Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.