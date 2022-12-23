UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $527.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $492.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

