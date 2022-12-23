Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 109.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kroger by 22.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kroger by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

