ARK Investment Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $263.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.