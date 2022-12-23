Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

