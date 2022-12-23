132,907 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

KMI opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

