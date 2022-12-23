Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

