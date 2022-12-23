ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after buying an additional 2,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,255,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

