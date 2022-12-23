CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,575,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

